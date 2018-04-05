Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) VP Sells $63,920.00 in Stock

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 170,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.25, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

