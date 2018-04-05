Ralph Lauren (RL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ralph Lauren earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.232969348166 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

RL stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.39. 819,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,928.78, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

