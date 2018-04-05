Critical Review: China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) versus Ramaco Resources (METC)

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS: CCOZY) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

China Coal Energy has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Coal Energy and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.90%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Dividends

China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ramaco Resources does not pay a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Coal Energy and Ramaco Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Coal Energy $12.01 billion 0.14 $516.50 million $0.39 20.87 Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.60 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -17.07

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Coal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Coal Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45%

Summary

China Coal Energy beats Ramaco Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

