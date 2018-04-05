Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Purchases $10,634.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Reginald B. Newman II acquired 4,090 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,732. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RAND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 123.53 and a quick ratio of 123.53. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88, a P/E ratio of 267.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 48.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 2.84% of Rand Capital worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Company provides managerial assistance to the portfolio companies in which it invests. The Company makes venture capital investments in early or expansion-stage companies, typically in New York and its surrounding states.

