Rand Logistics (RLOG) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rand Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.0200469880782 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RLOG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,962,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,600. Rand Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

About Rand Logistics

Rand Logistics, Inc is a shipping company that, through its operating subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of bulk carriers on the Great Lakes. The Company’s shipping business is operated in Canada by Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. (Lower Lakes Towing) and in the United States by Lower Lakes Transportation Company (Lower Lakes Transportation).

