Randgold Resources (RRS) Given New GBX 7,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 7,000 ($98.26) to GBX 7,300 ($102.47) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randgold Resources to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($92.64) to GBX 4,900 ($68.78) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,500 ($105.28) to GBX 7,000 ($98.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HSBC raised Randgold Resources to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,800 ($109.49) to GBX 7,700 ($108.09) in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($112.30) price objective (down from GBX 9,000 ($126.33)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,616.47 ($106.91).

Shares of Randgold Resources stock traded down GBX 144 ($2.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,570 ($78.19). The company had a trading volume of 453,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 5,760 ($80.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,255 ($115.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

