Randolph Co Inc Acquires Shares of 159,825 Schlumberger (SLB)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 242,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 32,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 214,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,852.07, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

