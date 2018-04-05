Rathbone Brothers (RAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,678 ($37.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Rathbone Brothers to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,630 ($36.92) to GBX 2,800 ($39.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,422 ($34.00) to GBX 2,997 ($42.07) in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,560 ($35.93) to GBX 2,770 ($38.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,705 ($37.97) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($35.09) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Andrew Morris sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,733 ($38.36), for a total value of £57,420.33 ($80,601.25).

Shares of LON RAT traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,404 ($33.75). 31,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 2,275 ($31.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,842 ($39.89).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 138.80 ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 132.40 ($1.86) by GBX 6.40 ($0.09). The firm had revenue of £291.57 million for the quarter. Rathbone Brothers had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and online services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

