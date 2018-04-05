Rational AG (RAA) Receives €563.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rational AG (FRA:RAA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €563.57 ($695.77).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($611.11) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €590.00 ($728.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rational (FRA RAA) traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €510.50 ($630.25). The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($528.80) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($734.59). The company has a market capitalization of $6,310.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

