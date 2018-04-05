Raymond James & Associates Has $16.71 Million Stake in Pool (POOL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Pool worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $4,109,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,685,004. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,821.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.81. Pool has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $150.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $510.18 million during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 70.46% and a net margin of 6.87%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts predict that Pool will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens set a $160.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

