Raymond James & Associates Has $3.87 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NetEase were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $276.96 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $253.20 and a 12-month high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36,441.38, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). NetEase had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $315.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.93.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

