Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 895,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,688.54, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.34 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,551,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Denny Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

