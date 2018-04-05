Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,892 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Mplx worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.2% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 16,963,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,888,000 after purchasing an additional 402,273 shares during the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 153.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mplx from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Mplx stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25,923.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.04 million. Mplx had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.90%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/raymond-james-associates-raises-holdings-in-mplx-lp-mplx-updated-updated.html.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.