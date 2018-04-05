MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRT. ValuEngine downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $324.61, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.21.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MedEquities Realty Trust Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

