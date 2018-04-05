Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $133.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8,464.74, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.68 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-cuts-holdings-in-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-updated-updated.html.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.