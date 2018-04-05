Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,338 PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Disc. (PEZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Disc. (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Disc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV acquired a new position in PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Disc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

PEZ stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Disc. has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Disc. Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

