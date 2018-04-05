Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,027 Shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,573.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $94,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

