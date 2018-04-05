Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon's share price outperformed the broader industry over the last one year. The company is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. Looking towards 2018 and beyond, Raytheon expects to witness continued growth and strong demand for the areas of counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and deterrence. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwinds for Raytheon. Moreover, the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 had an unfavorable $171 million provisional tax related impact on the company's bottom line. Further, its sales from sales from international markets are subject to country-specific risk related to regime change.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTN. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.36.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a one year low of $149.70 and a one year high of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61,754.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $718,216.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $162,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,896.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $22,730,714. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 15.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

