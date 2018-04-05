Raytheon (RTN) Stake Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon by 2,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,995,000 after acquiring an additional 469,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,052,000 after acquiring an additional 295,616 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,345,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total transaction of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,390.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $410,730.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,358.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,714 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTN opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61,154.61, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $222.82.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.36.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

