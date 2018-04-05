RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Thomas C. Crainer sold 5,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $624,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.59. 48,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,942.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.26. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

