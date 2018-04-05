Re/Max (RMAX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Re/Max from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

RMAX opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,051.14, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 6.54%. equities analysts predict that Re/Max will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in Re/Max by 66.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

