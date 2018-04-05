Real Matters Inc (REAL) Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza Buys 12,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza bought 12,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,280.00.

REAL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,970. Real Matters Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

