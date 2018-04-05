Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Realogy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Realogy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 3,248,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,409. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3,445.09, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Realogy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/realogy-holdings-corp-rlgy-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.