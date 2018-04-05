Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Polymetal International (POLY)

Polymetal International (LON: POLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2018 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 725 ($10.02) to GBX 675 ($9.33). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 925 ($12.78) to GBX 915 ($12.64). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Polymetal International was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Polymetal International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.43) price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Polymetal International was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.82).

POLY stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 734.80 ($10.15). 423,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 729.60 ($10.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.90). The firm has a market cap of $3,240.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Polymetal International plc is a gold and silver mining company operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The Company operates through nine segments: Voro (CJSC Gold of Northern Urals); Okhotsk operations (LLC Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye LLC); Dukat (JSC Magadan Silver); Omolon (Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC); Varvara (JSC Varvarinskoye; JSC Komarovskoye Mining Company); Amursk/Albazino (Albazino Resources Ltd, Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant LLC); Mayskoye (Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC); Kyzyl (Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLP and Inter Gold Capital LLP), and Armenia (Kapan MPC CJSC and LV Gold Mining CJSC).

