Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essilor International (EI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essilor International (EPA: EI) recently:

3/13/2018 – Essilor International was given a new €104.40 ($128.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Essilor International was given a new €123.00 ($151.85) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Essilor International was given a new €139.00 ($171.60) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Essilor International was given a new €104.00 ($128.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Essilor International was given a new €102.00 ($125.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Essilor International was given a new €102.00 ($125.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EI stock traded up €0.35 ($0.43) on Wednesday, hitting €112.20 ($138.52). 614,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.43. Essilor International has a one year low of €100.60 ($124.20) and a one year high of €122.15 ($150.80).

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

