Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sanofi (SAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €66.00 ($81.48) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €88.00 ($108.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €74.00 ($91.36) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €84.00 ($103.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €74.00 ($91.36) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €68.00 ($83.95) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €65.00 ($80.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €81.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €81.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €94.00 ($116.05) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($114.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €97.00 ($119.75) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €83.00 ($102.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($114.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Sanofi was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sanofi SA (EPA SAN) traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €66.17 ($81.69). 6,890,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($77.89) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($114.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $82,980.00 and a PE ratio of 22.13.

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

