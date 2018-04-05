News headlines about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1493150067974 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,813. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Recon Technology had a negative net margin of 50.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/recon-technology-rcon-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09.html.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in China, the People’s Republic of China. The Company provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. The Company controls by contract the People’s Republic of China companies of Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.