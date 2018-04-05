Recro Pharma (REPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.74.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.22. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 428.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

