Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDEIY shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Red El�ctrica de Espa�a from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red El�ctrica de Espa�a from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 85,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,743. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

About Red El�ctrica de Espa�a

