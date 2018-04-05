QS Investors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Red Hat Software (RHT)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,432 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,742 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Red Hat Software news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Red Hat Software stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. Red Hat Software has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,633.76, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Red Hat Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

