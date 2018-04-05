Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

Shares of NYSE RLH opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Red Lion Hotels has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.84% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

