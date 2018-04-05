Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.33%.

NYSE:RLH opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

RLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

