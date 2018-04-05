ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $112.10 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.04420130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00051739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00643313 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00078477 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00057949 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192706 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinhouse and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

