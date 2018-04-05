ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.43 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $110.43 million and $3.12 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Coinhouse and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.04 or 0.04442380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00029270 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00078672 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00057034 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00185852 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhouse, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

