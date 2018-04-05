Redfin (RDFN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.92.

RDFN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,880.90 and a P/E ratio of -115.55. Redfin has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $512,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,550 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylock Xii GP LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $260,254,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,927,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 763,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $18,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool.

