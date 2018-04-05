Redrow (RDW) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Numis Securities raised shares of Redrow to a buy rating and set a GBX 729 ($10.23) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($10.25) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 740 ($10.39) to GBX 755 ($10.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 688 ($9.66) to GBX 650 ($9.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 680.15 ($9.55).

Get Redrow alerts:

LON:RDW traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 595.50 ($8.36). The company had a trading volume of 877,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 673.50 ($9.45).

Redrow (LON:RDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported GBX 39.50 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £890 million during the quarter. Redrow had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Redrow (RDW) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/redrow-rdw-earns-hold-rating-from-shore-capital-updated-updated.html.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.