ReeCoin (REE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ReeCoin has a market cap of $139,007.00 and approximately $585.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReeCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04496200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00648674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00079265 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00057526 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031983 BTC.

About ReeCoin

ReeCoin (REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com.

ReeCoin Coin Trading

ReeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ReeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.