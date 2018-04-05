Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last Week

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $504.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052617 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

