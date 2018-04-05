Regency Centers (REG) PT Lowered to $72.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9,854.84, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair acquired 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 204,602 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $13,278,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

