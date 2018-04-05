California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.29 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9,711.54, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

