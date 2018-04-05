Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has also seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $152.01 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9,711.54, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

