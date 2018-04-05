Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has also seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGA. UBS assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo restated a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.11.

RGA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. 80,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9,854.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,774,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

