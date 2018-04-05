Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Bachoco worth $31,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bachoco by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bachoco by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bachoco in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bachoco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Bachoco has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,097.00, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.88. Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. analysts predict that Bachoco will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

