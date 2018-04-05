Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.74 Million Stake in Advanced Disposal (ADSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Advanced Disposal worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 751,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $448,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,740.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $119,101.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,752 shares of company stock worth $1,199,166. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Advanced Disposal has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,989.67, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $384.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Advanced Disposal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Disposal

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

