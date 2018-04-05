Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 624,700 La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 624,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of La Quinta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQ. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of La Quinta by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of La Quinta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of La Quinta by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of La Quinta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of La Quinta by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LQ opened at $19.09 on Thursday. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,188.43, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS downgraded shares of La Quinta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of La Quinta to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of La Quinta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

