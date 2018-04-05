Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.05 Million Stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Union Bankshares worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSH stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,397.42, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. equities research analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Merion Capital Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

