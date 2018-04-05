Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.53% of Ducommun worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ducommun by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,463.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,601. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.04, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $142.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-15600-shares-of-ducommun-incorporated-dco-updated.html.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.