Renasant (RNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Renasant has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2,142.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833 over the last ninety days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renasant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Renasant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renasant (RNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/renasant-rnst-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.