Renos Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (CRYPTO:RNS)

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Renos has a total market capitalization of $800,282.00 and $7.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Renos has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

RNS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin.

Renos Coin Trading

Renos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

