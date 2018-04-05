Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 3,821,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,770,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $500.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $638.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

